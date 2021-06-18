-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The Boeing reported earnings of ($4.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $239.22 on Friday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.62.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

