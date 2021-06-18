RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RWEOY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.75.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

