Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

