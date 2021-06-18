Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $661.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

