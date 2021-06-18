ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $48.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

