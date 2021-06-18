Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,376,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.