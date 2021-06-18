Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) PT Raised to $30.00

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

