Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com is benefiting from solid demand for its e-commerce services amid coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. The company’s refreshed focus on home furnishing vertical has been the major growth driver in the near term. Markedly, online penetration of home furnishings jumped significantly during lockdowns. The home furnishing space is expected to continue to grow as the housing sector recovers, with rising affluence in specific demographics, driving demand for home-goods items. Moreover, improved mobile experience, new product content, refined search features using machine-learning models and lower logistics costs is driving new-customer growth. Markedly, the launch of “free shipping on everything” service in response to COVID-19 is a major growth driver. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date.”

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSTK. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $89.14 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,738 shares of company stock valued at $763,372 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.