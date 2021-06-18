Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Grows By 37.5%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 13th total of 7,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after acquiring an additional 799,220 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.