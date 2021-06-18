BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $218.17

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.17, but opened at $212.00. BioNTech shares last traded at $206.77, with a volume of 22,692 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in BioNTech by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.