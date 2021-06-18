BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $218.17

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.17, but opened at $212.00. BioNTech shares last traded at $206.77, with a volume of 22,692 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of -1.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in BioNTech by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
