Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $9.23

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $9.46. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 8,204 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $17,548,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.