XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $40.17

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.17, but opened at $38.32. XPeng shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 105,993 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $24,045,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

