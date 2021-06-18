OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $43.34

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.34, but opened at $41.84. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 49 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. Research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551 over the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 18.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

