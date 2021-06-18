Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 13th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Nidec stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Nidec has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

