Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 13th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of Nidec stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Nidec has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31.
About Nidec
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
