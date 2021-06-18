Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down to $37.57

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.57, but opened at $36.61. Chuy’s shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHUY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.49 million, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $7,160,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

