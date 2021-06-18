Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.31. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

