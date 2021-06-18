Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMSMY opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

