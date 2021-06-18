Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

