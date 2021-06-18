Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Nutrien by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

