Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shimizu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Shimizu stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87. Shimizu has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

