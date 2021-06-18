Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Suncorp Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

SNMCY stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $8.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

