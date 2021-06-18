Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $25.34 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

