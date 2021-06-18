Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

YKLTY stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

