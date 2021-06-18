UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

