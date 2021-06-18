The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $19.44.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

