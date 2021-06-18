Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $101.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

