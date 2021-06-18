Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $702,316.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,147 shares of company stock worth $13,872,844 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83,376 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,893.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

