Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUE. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,951,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.