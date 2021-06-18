Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BIOAF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

