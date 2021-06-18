Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Shares of BCBHF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49. Caribbean Investment has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

