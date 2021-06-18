Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.
Shares of BCBHF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49. Caribbean Investment has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.85.
Caribbean Investment Company Profile
