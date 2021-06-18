National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Finning International (TSE:FTT)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.35.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.05. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.