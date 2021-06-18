Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post sales of $581.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.00 million and the highest is $586.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $350.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. SkyWest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -660.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

