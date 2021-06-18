Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$38.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.35.

Finning International stock opened at C$32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$18.05 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$398,659.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,369,137.48. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682 over the last three months.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

