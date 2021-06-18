Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

AMRS opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Amyris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after acquiring an additional 571,174 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $50,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 698,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $12,919,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

