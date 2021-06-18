OCI’s (OCINF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OCI alerts:

OCINF stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71. OCI has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.