H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLUYY. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

