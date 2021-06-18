Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -10.75.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $562,911 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $491,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 111.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 126,731 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.