NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Get NEXT alerts:

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of NEXT from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NEXT stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEXT (NXGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.