Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.82 million, a P/E ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

