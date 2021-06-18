Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) to Sell

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

