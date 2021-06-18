Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

LBC stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $629.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 28.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

