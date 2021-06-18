Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

MATW opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

