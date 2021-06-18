Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Buy

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOVE. TheStreet downgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of LOVE opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

