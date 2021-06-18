KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $84.83 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

