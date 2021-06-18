Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $84.83 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

