Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT Raised to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.37. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $4,246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,934,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,224,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

