Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.09.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $108.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 668,137 shares valued at $72,141,498. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

