Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $14.85. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Altimmune shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 24,610 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALT. B. Riley raised their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $608.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

