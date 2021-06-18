Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up to $32.79

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $33.79. Thryv shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 537 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116. 62.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

