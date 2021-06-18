Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up to $32.79

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $33.79. Thryv shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 537 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116. 62.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
