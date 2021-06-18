AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Up to $25.97

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $26.62. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16.
In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,433. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
Further Reading: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.