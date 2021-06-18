AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Up to $25.97

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $26.62. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,433. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

